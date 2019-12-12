Dec 12, 2019

"I've seen more progress in developing a universal flu vaccine in the last three years than the last 30 years. There is very exciting research going on now in many parts of the world. It's the most fruitful time in influenza vaccine history."
The Telegraph, Dec 9, 2019

