Jan 25, 2020

"Screening individuals for their temperature at airports is really not an effective way to detect if someone has this [2019-nCoV] virus or not. I have likened it to fixing three of the five screen doors on your submarine."
WCCO, Minneapolis, Jan 23, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»