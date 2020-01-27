Jan 27, 2020

"This is a bad disease. It makes people very sick, and it can kill you. And so I think that is an important combination. But the ultimate case fatality rate is still yet to be determined."
CBC News, Jan 24, 2020, regarding 2019-nCoV

