Jan 29, 2020

"It wouldn't surprise me if in the next week or less there will be some further reconsideration in China of how to stop this [because the lockdown in Wuhan] is a little like shutting the barn door after the cows have escaped."
Los Angeles Times, Jan 25, 2020, regarding nCoV

