Mar 10, 2020

"It's always been easy to be abstract when you're a public health person when something's happening in Africa or Asia or the Arabian peninsula. But now it's happening here, and we have to internalize this."
CNN, regarding COVID-19, Mar 6, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»