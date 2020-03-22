Mar 22, 2020

"We have to figure out now how we’re going to get these hospitals through, not just today, not this week, not next week, but potentially months of being under siege with these [COVID-19] cases."
CNN, Mar 18, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»