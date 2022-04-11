Apr 11, 2022

The current reported 95% rate of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, "just does not make any biologic sense at all. At this point, I just challenge the authenticity of data."
Reuters, Apr 8, 2022

