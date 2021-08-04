Aug 04, 2021

"The number of intensive-care beds needed [during this Delta surge] could be higher than any time we've seen."
Newsweek, Aug 4, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»