Aug 13, 2020

"It's a propaganda stunt. There is no way that vaccine should be allowed to be used in the public. It's an experimental vaccine. It could backfire...it could be dangerous."
WCCO Radio, Aug 12, 2020, in regard to new Russian COVID-19 vaccine

