Nov 04, 2022

“If we see that [Omicron subvariant] deaths are reduced and if serious illness and hospitalizations are reduced, even if people do get infected, that’s still a big success."
New York Times, Nov 4, 2022

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»