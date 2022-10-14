Oct 14, 2022

"The Southern Hemisphere data for their 2022 does not support they had a bad flu season despite what the media has stated."
Minneapolis StarTribune, Oct 13, 2022

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»