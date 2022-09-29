Sep 29, 2022

“This is not the same [SARS-CoV-2] virus we dealt with back in January of 2020. It’s evolved every time we put pressure on it. We get more immunity in people, and it finds a way to get around immunity. Then it gets more infectious.”
KFGO, Sep 28, 2022

