Dec 06, 2019

"You don't go out and buy insurance with the idea that you want to have an accident. You buy insurance because in case you do have an accident you have it. Flu vaccines are kind of the same way. We get them hoping they’re going to work."
MPR News, Dec 4, 2019

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»