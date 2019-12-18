Dec 18, 2019

"Anyone who tries to predict the flu season based on early information doesn’t understand influenza very well. The case numbers are up early, but it's such a difficult disease to predict—I don't think we can say anything about how severe it may be."
Bloomberg News, Dec 13, 2019

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»