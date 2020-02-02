Feb 02, 2020

"Viruses don't change their skin when they cross the political boundary, so what we are seeing in China [with 2019-nCoV] is absolutely going to happen around the world and what is happening in China right now is very extensive transmission."
FOX-9, Minneapolis, Jan 30, 2020

