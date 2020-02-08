Feb 08, 2020

"Viruses don’t change when crossing political borders, so we can expect this one to continue behaving as it did in China. Nothing any government can do will effectively stop its spread."
Time op-ed, with Mark Olshaker, Feb 4, 2020, regarding 2019-nCoV

