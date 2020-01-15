Jan 15, 2020

"I think that our ability to respond to these emergencies is moving in a more positive response generally… However, worldwide, we still have many areas of social and political unrest; the world is becoming less safe for public health work."
Health Policy Watch, Jan 13, 2020, regarding novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»