Mar 12, 2020

"No health care organization has gone out and stockpiled lots of personal protective equipment. They have always bought it on a just-in-time basis. So now we're paying the price for that."
CNN, Mar 10, 2020, on COVID-19

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»