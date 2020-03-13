Mar 13, 2020

"Right now we're approaching this like it's the Washington, D.C., blizzard — for a couple days we're shut down. This is actually a coronavirus winter, and we're in the first week."
CNBC, Mar 10, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»