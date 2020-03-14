Mar 14, 2020

"It was obvious weeks ago to those of us on the front lines of public health that contact tracing at the very best was going to slow the [COVID-19] virus temporarily and never going to stop it from spreading widely across the US — never."
CNN, Mar 10, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»