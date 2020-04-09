Apr 09, 2020

"We have to reopen somehow. We can’t go in shutdown mode for 20 months....If we shut down like Wuhan, we destroy society as we know it. If we allow the virus to run willy nilly, we will destroy our healthcare system and the economy with it."
Bloomberg, Apr 9, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»