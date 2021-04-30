Apr 30, 2021

"We had many more arms that wanted [the COVID-19] vaccine than the vaccine was available. Now, it's no longer the last mile. It is solely down to the last inch, getting the needles in people's arms."
CBS, Apr 30, 2021

