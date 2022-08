"Ninety countries right now have cases with this [monkeypox], all wanting the same vaccine that we want. And that is why as a country we have got to get together, the gay community, medical leaders, public health leaders from the local area, to decide, 'If I only have 2,000 doses of vaccine and I've got 8,000 people who need it, how are we going to get that out? Who gets prioritized?' That's going to be with us for months to come, don't expect anything to the contrary."