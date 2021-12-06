Dec 06, 2021

“We’re going to see lots of big numbers over the course of the next several weeks in countries around the world. And this shouldn’t be a surprise. This virus is just acting like a highly transmissible respiratory virus.”
New York Times, Dec 5, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»