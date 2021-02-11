Feb 11, 2021

"When you double mask, you want something that is tight face fitting, and something you can use, something that is breathable....Merely putting that much more in front of your face doesn't improve filtration necessarily."
Kare 11, Feb 11, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»