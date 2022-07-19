Jul 19, 2022

“Right now we just don’t have nearly enough [monkeypox] vaccine to even begin to have a measurable impact on widespread global transmission. There’s going to be a lot of frustrated people who want to get vaccine where it won’t be available.”
Stat, Jul 19, 2022

