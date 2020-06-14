Jun 14, 2020

"Do we think reopening is going to increase [COVID-19] cases? Sure should. But we have examples of states where it hasn't happened...We don't really know what is actually making the virus move like it is right now in some states and not others."
Fox News Sunday, Jun 14, 2020

