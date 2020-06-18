Jun 18, 2020

"We will all know somebody — we will all love somebody — who will die from this disease....Eventually there won't be any blue states or red states. There won't be any blue cities or red rural areas. It'll all be COVID colored."
NPR Fresh Air, Jun 17, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»