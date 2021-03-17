Mar 17, 2021

"When bars are crowded the noise level goes up and then people talk more loudly and talking loudly projects the virus father into the air if you’re infected."
Associated Press, Mar 17, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»