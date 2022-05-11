May 11, 2022

“There is one way [to slow the rate of evolving variants], and it’s to stop transmission. If the virus is not reproducing itself, we wouldn’t see nearly the same level of mutational changes.”
New York Magazine, May 9, 2022

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»