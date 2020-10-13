Oct 13, 2020

"I don't believe that this infection really is being transmitted in waves. It's more like a coronavirus forest fire where in fact, it just burns, burns and burns. But then as soon as you let up the break, then it all comes back again."
CBS News, Oct 13, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»