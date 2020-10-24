Oct 24, 2020

"The challenge is, the end isn't coming soon. But it's coming, and what we need to do is try to have as few [COVID-19] cases as possible between now and the time a vaccine arrives."
CBC, Oct 24, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»