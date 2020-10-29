Oct 29, 2020

"This group [young adults] is going to continue to transmit a lot of virus....They are mobile, they have contact with those who are older, and we're going to see that spillover occur more and more as we get into the fall."
NPR, Sep 29, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»