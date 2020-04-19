Apr 19, 2020

"60 days ago, this virus infection [SARS-CoV-2] was not even among the top 75 causes of death in the United States....For the last week and a half, it's been the number cause of death day after day after day. That's serious. This is not the flu."
WCCO, Apr 17, 2020

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson Foundation Gilead Become an underwriter»