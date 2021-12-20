Dec 20, 2021

"We're going to end up in a viral blizzard here in this country in the next three to eight weeks. I can't remember anything in my 46-year career that is reminiscent of what I'm certain is gonna happen here."
The Hill, Dec 19, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»