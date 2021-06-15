Jun 15, 2021

"I think that with the data we have, there’s a good chance that [the Delta strain, B1617.2] could take over the 117 [Alpha strain] as the primary variant just because it’s more infectious. It’s going to create a real additional challenge."
Time, Jun 15, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»