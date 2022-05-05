May 05, 2022

“I don't know what the next shoe is to drop. I don't know. It could be this is as bad as it's gonna get, from here on out, much more mild illness if you have any immunity at all. Or maybe it won't be. I don't know.”
Forbes, May 5, 2022

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»