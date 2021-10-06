Oct 06, 2021

"[COVID-19] cannot be attributed to human behavior no matter how much we wish it were so.... As I've said over and over, 'We're riding this tiger, we're not driving it.'"
The Free Press, Oct 6, 2021

Newsletter Sign-up

Get CIDRAP news and other free newsletters.

Sign up now»

OUR UNDERWRITERS

Unrestricted financial support provided by

Bentson FoundationUnorthodox Philanthropy logo and text 'Leading Underwriter'3M logoGilead Become an underwriter»